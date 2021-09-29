CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Studio PlayStation Just Bought Has Now Bought Its Own New Studio

By Jared Moore
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiresprite Games, the most recent developer to join PlayStation Studios, has taken a leaf out of its new-found parent company and bought its own new studio. Firesprite Limited has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Manchester-based studio Fabrik Games - not long after being bought by Sony itself.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
sirusgaming.com

PlayStation Studios finally announces Bluepoint Games acquisition

Just a few months ago, the official PlayStation Japan Twitter accidentally posted the announcement of Bluepoint Games’ acquisition. Now, it’s official. Hermen Hulst, the Head of PlayStation Studios, shared on PlayStation Blog that the studio behind the successful remake of Demon’s Souls on PS5, Shadow of the Colossus on PS4, and the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection remaster is now part of PlayStation Studios.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Netflix Acquires Its First Game Studio

Netflix’s attempt to get into the video game space has seen the streaming giant acquiring indie game developer Night School Studio this week. The company, the first game developer Netflix has acquired to date, developed such titles as “Oxenfree,” “Afterparty” and “Next Stop Nowhere” along with a mobile game set in the world of the TV series “Mr. Robot”.
BUSINESS
TheSixthAxis

PlayStation Studios expands a bit more as Firesprite acquires Fabrik Games

Sony’s PlayStation Studios has got that little bit bigger, but in a slightly unusual way. Instead of acquiring a new studio to sit alongside the likes of Naughty Dog and Insomniac, it’s actually their latest acquisition, Firesprite, that has snapped up another studio, the Manchester-based Fabrik Games. Fabrik Games was...
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

The VR Job Hub: PlayStation London Studio, XREAL Games & Tilt Five

Every weekend VRFocus gathers together vacancies from across the virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) industry, in locations around the globe to help make finding that ideal job easier. Below is a selection of roles that are currently accepting applications across a number of disciplines, all within departments and companies that focus on immersive entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Playstation#Playstation Move#Playstation Store#Playstation 4#Firesprite Games#Playstation Studios#Firesprite Limited#Fabrik Games#The Playroom#Psvr#Naughty Dog#Santa Monica Studios
stevivor.com

Firesprite, a studio acquired by Sony, acquires new studio

Firesprite Games, the studio behind Astro’s Playroom that was acquired by Sony earlier in the month, has acquired a studio of its own in Fabrik Games. “I’m delighted to announce that we will be bringing Fabrik Games and Firesprite together as part of our exciting next step with PlayStation Studios,” said Firesprite’s Managing Director Graeme Ankers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst Explains Why They Acquired Bluepoint Games

Sony has announced today that Bluepoint Games will be now be a part of PlayStation Studios. Bluepoint is best-known for its work on Shadow of the Colossus on the PS4 and most recently, Demon’s Souls on the PS5. In a recent interview with IGN, head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst explained why Sony decided to purchase the studio.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Night School Studio, The Team Behind Oxenfree Was Just Bought By Netflix

We’ve crossed another threshold in Netflix’s journey into game development, as they’ve just purchased an indie studio with an already great track record in Night School Studio, the team behind Oxenfree and the upcoming sequel Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. It’s a threshold because now Netflix is beginning to really build...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
SONY
dexerto.com

PlayStation’s studio acquisitions aren’t surprising, but they are smart

With Sony’s confirmation of Bluepoint Games joining PlayStation Studios, the publisher has bolstered its lineup in smart, albeit predictable ways. Last year, Microsoft dropped a sizeable bombshell on the gaming industry when it confirmed it had purchased Bethesda’s parent company, Zenimax, for the princely sum of $7.5 billion. Adding a string of developers to Xbox Game Studios, including the likes of id Software, Arkane, and plenty more, it was seen as Microsoft committing to gaming after an underwhelming generation of console sales.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Netflix just bought Night School, its first game developer – here's why

Netflix just make its biggest strategic move into gaming yet, acquiring Night School Studio, the developer behind the acclaimed story-based adventure game Oxenfree. The streaming service said the move reflected "the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members". Netflix touts Night School's past games – which also include the TV show tie-in Mr. Robot:1.51exfiltrati0n and the drinking in hell game Afterparty – and "artistic excellence" as reasons for entering the partnership.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Sony Has Added Yet Another Fan Favorite Studio To The PlayStation Family

PlayStation Studios has expanded yet again with the acquisition of Bluepoint Games. Announced at today’s Tokyo Game Show in Chiba, Japan, the news is not entirely surprising. Bluepoint developed the PS5’s first exclusive and launch title, Demon’s Souls, which has sold 1.4 million copies since November. Meanwhile, Sony has been on the move to expand its first-party roster by purchasing Dutch studio Nixxes to help develop PC ports, Finnish Returnal developer Housemarque, and U.K.-based VR developer Firesprite earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Bluepoint Games Joins PlayStation First-Party Studios Line-Up

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new addition to their line-up of first-party studios: Bluepoint Games. Recently, Bluepoint Games is responsible for the PlayStation 5 remake of Demon Souls. But the team also worked on the PlayStation 4 remaster of Shadow of the Colossus and the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection on PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

PlayStation Open to More Studio Acquisitions if They Share the Same ‘Quality-First Mentality’

To the surprise of few people who have been following PlayStation Studios’ progress over the last year, Sony finally confirmed its acquisition of Bluepoint Games today. In an interview with IGN, Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst stated this was unlikely to be the last studio to join them either, but developers will only be welcomed into the PlayStation Studios family if they share the same “quality-first mentality.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Studios Newest Acquisition Was a Long Time Coming - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced yet another studio acquisition - Bluepoint Games, the developers of the Shadow of the Colossus remake on PS4, and, most recently, the PS5 remake of Demon's Souls. Bluepoint and PlayStation have worked closely together for years, but the news comes after the studio's latest successful release, as Sony confirmed Demon's Souls has sold more than 1.4 million copies since release. IGN spoke with PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst and Bluepoint President Marco Thrush to learn more about the acquisition, PlayStation's overall studio strategy, and about how, though Bluepoint is steeped in PlayStation remaster and remake expertise, it wants to explore original ideas. Christopher Judge, the voice behind Kratos in 2018's God of War and the upcoming sequel, has said that his surgery was the reason that God of War: Ragnarok was delayed from its original 2021 release window. Judge shared this story on Twitter following God of War being crowned the champion of IGN's Best Video Game of All Time Bracket. He Quote Tweeted a Tweet from God of War's engineering lead Jeet Shroff that was responding to the victory and he then continued to thank the fans and send love to his God of War family. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition - which one could assume would contain remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas - has been rated by Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee. This rating was spotted by those like @Nibellion on Twitter, and it appears to confirm Kotaku's report from August 2021 that said these remasters - all of which would be remastered in Unreal Engine - are on their way to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, mobile devices, and even the Nintendo Switch. Akeem has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

Bitcast 173 : PlayStation Continues to Expand its First-Party Studios

In Bitcast 173, friend of the show 3Bit joins the panel to discuss PlayStation’s continued expansion of its first-party studios. We also discuss the continued Halo Infinite Flight, some major rumors including the return of Twisted Metal and Konami titles, and next week’s major game launches!
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Kalypso announces new studio in Munich

Publisher Kalypso Media Group announced it has founded a new game development studio. Based in Munich, the new office named Nine Worlds Studios, will be responsible for creating the newest entry of the Tropico series. Additionally Thomas Schneider, formerly of Aesir Interactive, was hired as project manager and will lead...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

What every first-party PlayStation studio is working on

It’s acquisition season in the gaming world. Over the past couple of years, Xbox and PlayStation have been going head-to-head, sparring over who has the biggest and best when it comes to their first-party portfolio. While Microsoft has landed some body blows as of late, picking up names like Double...
MLB
segmentnext.com

PlayStation VR London Studio’s New PS5 Online Game Has “Procedural Worlds”

Following a number of job listings in recent weeks, first-party PlayStation London Studio has officially acknowledged a new “next-generation” project to be in the works exclusively for PlayStation 5. Taking to Twitter a couple of days back, the London-based developer teased an “upcoming PlayStation 5 online game” through its careers...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Anniversary Special Edition Controller Now Available to Preorder

Xbox has revealed a brand new controller design and wired headset design in celebration of its 20th Anniversary (see at Amazon) the controller features a transparent black and green design, and shows off an Xbox20 logo on the right side of the gamepad. Both the controller and headset are available...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy