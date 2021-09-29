The Studio PlayStation Just Bought Has Now Bought Its Own New Studio

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced yet another studio acquisition - Bluepoint Games, the developers of the Shadow of the Colossus remake on PS4, and, most recently, the PS5 remake of Demon's Souls. Bluepoint and PlayStation have worked closely together for years, but the news comes after the studio's latest successful release, as Sony confirmed Demon's Souls has sold more than 1.4 million copies since release. IGN spoke with PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst and Bluepoint President Marco Thrush to learn more about the acquisition, PlayStation's overall studio strategy, and about how, though Bluepoint is steeped in PlayStation remaster and remake expertise, it wants to explore original ideas. Christopher Judge, the voice behind Kratos in 2018's God of War and the upcoming sequel, has said that his surgery was the reason that God of War: Ragnarok was delayed from its original 2021 release window. Judge shared this story on Twitter following God of War being crowned the champion of IGN's Best Video Game of All Time Bracket. He Quote Tweeted a Tweet from God of War's engineering lead Jeet Shroff that was responding to the victory and he then continued to thank the fans and send love to his God of War family. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition - which one could assume would contain remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas - has been rated by Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee. This rating was spotted by those like @Nibellion on Twitter, and it appears to confirm Kotaku's report from August 2021 that said these remasters - all of which would be remastered in Unreal Engine - are on their way to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, mobile devices, and even the Nintendo Switch. Akeem has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO