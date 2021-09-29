CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
[Poster] “The Book of Boba Fett” Comes to Disney+ in December

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis story is only beginning. Teased in the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” Boba Fett is getting his own spinoff solo series with “The Book of Boba Fett,” and it’s coming to Disney+ on December 29!. When we last saw Boba Fett, played by the returning Temuera Morrison, he...

