[Poster] “The Book of Boba Fett” Comes to Disney+ in December

The company details, “One of the quintessential creature features of the early 90s, Tony Randel‘s (Hellbound: Hellraiser II, Amityville: It’s About Time) TICKS pays loving tribute to 1950s giant monster movies, updating the formula by adding copious amounts of slime and heavily increased bloodshed. Starring Seth Green (Austin Powers), Alfonso Ribeiro (TV’s Fresh Prince of Bel Air), Rosalind Allen (TV’s Seinfeld) and a very memorable appearance from Clint Howard (Ice Cream Man), Vinegar Syndrome brings TICKS to 4K UHD for the very first time in a never-before-seen extended version, featuring comprehensive interviews and commentaries with the film’s key creators including producer Brian Yuzna (Society) and TICKS creator and effects supervisor, Doug Beswick (Aliens, The Terminator).”
Comments / 0