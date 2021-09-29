CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Four-Minute Clip Unleashes Maximum Carnage On Countless Victims

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 8 days ago

Well, if you had any doubts about Venom: Let There Be Carnage doing Cletus Kasady justice, this clip might go some way towards putting your mind at ease. In the four-minute sneak peek below, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) is about to be executed for his crimes, but it's then that he's transformed into Carnage. With more power in his hands than ever before, the serial killer takes his frustrations out on the prison guards who kept him incarcerated, and it's fair to say things don't end well for them.

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

First Reactions to ‘Venom: Let there Be Carnage’ Are In

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is only a few days away from releasing to the public. But Sony Pictures has already given a small screening for critics and journalists. A wide array of reactions and opinions have hence appeared on the internet. The film directed by Andy Serkis and written...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip Reveals The Villain’s Transformation

Last week, Sony officially designated Sept. 27 as Venom Day, so we’ve been expecting some new teasers, clips and information surrounding the hotly-anticipated superhero sequel Let There Be Carnage, which comes to theaters on Friday. The studio has already delivered, showcasing a new video that reveals Cletus Kasady’s first transformation into the symbiotic villain.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Carnage Goes on a Prison Rampage in VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Extended Clip

PlayStation has released an extended clip from Sony Pictures’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This is a four-minute clip that focuses on Woody Harrelson‘s Cletus Kasady and his first time transforming into Carnage. We recently showed you a clip that features Kasady about to have his death sentence carried out...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Harrelson
epicstream.com

Venom 2: Sony Releases Carnage Transformation Clip

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Despite the frustrating delays, fans are still hyped up about Sony Picture's Venom sequel which finally hits theaters this week. Titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the long-awaited Marvel film will mark the live-action debut of Cletus Kasady, and judging by the stuff we've seen so far, it looks like the film will not disappoint longtime fans of the Spider-Man comics who have been dying to see the titanic clash between the two symbiotes.
MOVIES
Vulture

Who Let Venom: Let There Be Carnage In on the Joke?

Everyone’s in on the joke in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it’s more of a bummer than I could have imagined. The 2018 Venom wasn’t exactly a paragon of subtlety, restraint, or good filmmaking, but there was a crackpot charm to it that had everything to do with how most of the cast acted as if they were in a gritty comic-book adaptation while Tom Hardy … did not. Muttering and soaked in sweat, Hardy lurched through the movie insistent that the saga of how a swaggering investigative journalist named Eddie Brock becomes host to a cannibalistic alien symbiote was, in fact, a buddy comedy. His performance felt like an assault on the implicit promise of any super(anti)hero origin story — that whatever sacrifices and losses its main character may accrue, they will be blessed in return with a modicum of cool. Eddie never became cool. Eddie ate a rotting chicken carcass out of the garbage and jumped into the lobster tank at a restaurant, and even after saving the day, he did not get the girl but did keep the alien, with whom he constantly bickers.
MOVIES
/Film

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clips Introduce The Sequel's New Characters

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is just over a week away, and we honestly can't wait to be reunited with Eddie Brock and his hungry symbiote buddy called Venom. Thanks to Tom Hardy's mesmerizing performance in the original "Venom," the movie ended up being surprisingly entertaining, though perhaps not always intentionally. So we're anxious to see how the sequel ups the ante, especially with Woody Harrelson playing murderer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the vicious villain known as Carnage. A handful of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" clips (via Bloody Disgusting) properly introduce us to Kasady (again), as well as a couple new key characters we'll be seeing in the sequel, and you can watch them all below.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

New clips from Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrive online

Following a batch of character posters for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, four new clips have now been released for Sony’s Tom Hardy-led Marvel sequel which you can watch right here…. Venom: Let There Be Carnage sees Andy Serkis (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) directing returning Venom cast members Tom...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maximum Carnage#Prison Guards#Warden
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
TV & VIDEOS
Detroit News

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' review: Let there be silence, please

It's unclear whether "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is meant to be taken seriously, or how it's meant to be taken at all. This cartoonishly bad sequel to 2018's "Venom" takes comic book movies back to the late 1990s, when they were completely dismissible and not the engine that singularly drives Hollywood. It's short, cheap looking and maybe made for 8-year-olds. It's only fun if your idea of fun is being screamed at by a demon voice while staring at a mishmash of special effects for an hour and some change.
DETROIT, MI
SuperHeroHype

Donny Cates Reacts To Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip

Donny Cates Reacts To Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip. It’s no secret that Sony’s Venom movies play fast and loose with their comic book source material, particularly when it comes to Spider-Man’s role in the character’s origin. But earlier this week, the studio released a new clip from Venom: Let There Be Carnage that reveals yet another big change to the symbiote’s backstory. And longtime Marvel writer Donny Cates seems none too pleased about it.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Receives New Character Posters

Before the action kicks off two weeks from now, Sony Pictures reveals four new character posters giving fans a little extra to think about ahead of Marvel‘s Venom 2 premiere. While the blood-red Carnage/Kasady played by Woody Harrelson, Venom/Eddie Brock starring Tom Hardy, and Shriek played by Naomie Harris were...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Almost Went for R-Rating

Before it was announced that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be rated PG-13, fans have been speculating if the sequel will go for R-rated this time since the story has the potential to be more violent than the first film given the inclusion of serial killer and ruthless symbiote Cletus Kasady/Carnage.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Cletus Kasady is Reborn in an Extended Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip

Cletus Kasady is Reborn in an Extended Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip. Earlier this week, Sony teased more symbiote mayhem with a short clip highlighting Cletus Kasady’s first transformation into Carnage. Now, the studio has decided to reveal the character’s full origin scene. Sony (via PlayStation) just premiered a new extended clip from Venom: Let There Be Carnage that showcases the full range of the villain’s powers.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jared Leto Hypes Venom Let There Be Carnage Release

Morbius star Jared Leto may not see his Marvel movie hit theaters until 2022, but he's taking to social media to cheerlead for his partner in Sony's Spider-Man Universe franchise: Venom. Leto posted on Twitter to remind Marvel fans that the Venom sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be arriving in theaters soon - and that he (and subsequently the Morbius movie franchise) will be keeping an eye on Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock going up against Woody Harrelson's serial killer symbiote, Carnage: ".@VenomMovie Oct 1 Can't wait to sink my teeth into it...".
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Watch Carnage Escape From Prison In New 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Preview

In anticipation of its release this Friday, Sony has now released a brand new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, this time focusing specifically on Woody Harrelson‘s titular character Cletus Kasady aka Carnage. Centering around what appears to be a fortified execution chamber, the trailer shows Kasady being injected...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy