VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Four-Minute Clip Unleashes Maximum Carnage On Countless Victims
Well, if you had any doubts about Venom: Let There Be Carnage doing Cletus Kasady justice, this clip might go some way towards putting your mind at ease. In the four-minute sneak peek below, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) is about to be executed for his crimes, but it's then that he's transformed into Carnage. With more power in his hands than ever before, the serial killer takes his frustrations out on the prison guards who kept him incarcerated, and it's fair to say things don't end well for them.www.comicbookmovie.com
