PENNDOT ANNOUNCES TRAFFIC DISRUPTIONS IN CUNNINGHAM CULVERTS AREA ON SATURDAY

Those who need to go on 422 through the culvert replacement project construction zone this weekend will see some traffic delays on Saturday. PennDOT has announced that there will be brief traffic stoppages on Route 422 in the area of the Cunningham Culverts project as crews from Francis J. Palo and sons replace the bridge over Curry Run. Operations will require 15 minute stoppages throughout the day, and will affect 422 between Polous Road and Trim Tree Road.