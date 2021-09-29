CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

City of Victoria Is Breaking Records for Street Repair Projects

By Ingra
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This might be the most anticipated civic alert Victorians have read in a while!. "Public Works prepares for a record-breaking year of street projects." After endless hours of meetings, calculations, budgets, number crunching, planning, more planning, and more meetings, the City of Victoria has just released their latest civic alert announcing that the City of Victoria's 2022 fiscal budget includes record-breaking repairs for streets in the community.

classicrock1069.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

From Humble Beginnings on Water Street

Yesterday was a big day for Venturas as they broke ground on their second location in Victoria. The new location will be next to Springwood Medical Plaza at 6602 Nursery Drive. This will be a welcome addition to the Main Street Corridor. Will this be the start of more development in this area? Let's hope so! Construction will begin this month with a projected completion date in the spring of 2022. The new location will have a full-service bar, drive-thru, and a covered patio area for diners. The Navarro location will remain open. There are also many other restaurants coming to Victoria in the near future including Burger King, McAlister's Deli, Dunkin' Donuts, Arby's, and Taco Bueno. La Terraza Mexican grill is also opening soon at Victoria Mall.
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Don’t Be A Drip, Victoria Is Offering A Free WaterWise Service

Standing at the sink, she wonders just how much water she uses to wash the dishes. He is in the driveway washing his car and wondering the very same thing. The City of Victoria now offers utility customers a way to can monitor their water usage AND as a bonus, be notified of potential leaks by signing up for WaterWise, the City’s water monitoring service, at no additional cost. Yep, it's free!
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

The City of Victoria is Home to So Much History

You hear so many people say, 'I can't wait to leave this town' when referring to Victoria I am not one of them! I was born here and I ain't going anywhere. Not only is it home to Victoria’s Great Coastal Texas Barbecue Trail, which is considered one of the best in the Country. Victoria is one of the oldest cities in Texas and has a wealth of fascinating history and a number of important historic sites including many that are in still use today.
VICTORIA, TX
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Welcome to Victoria, Home of The…

This might have been my favorite Question of the Day on one of our Townsquare Media Facebook posts of ALL TIME!. It's our Q of the D; Fill in the blank; Welcome to Victoria, Home of the___________. Okay, I've got to give a shout-out to DJ JP for thinking to...
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Victoria, TX
638
Followers
2K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

KLUB 106.9 The Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1069.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy