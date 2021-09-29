Biden’s ‘I’ll be darned’ packs a bigger punch than Trump’s F-bombs | The Grammarian
Joe Biden’s mouth is legendary. On the one hand, the man won a presidential campaign with the slogan “No malarkey!”. On the other hand, it was more than 11 years ago that hot microphones picked up the then vice president telling Barack Obama that the passage of the Affordable Care Act was a “big f—ing deal” — back when hearing expletives in the White House was less common. Donald Trump initiated a thousand newsroom debates about when and how a president’s vulgarity should be reported as newsworthy, which made it that much more notable this week when, upon hearing the results of Germany’s election, Biden responded in the folksiest way possible:www.inquirer.com
