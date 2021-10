Nita Strauss, who has been playing guitar in Alice Cooper's band since 2014, will be embarking on a solo U.S. tour, dubbed 'Winter Wasteland,' as the year winds down. The shredder wraps up touring with Cooper near the end of October and she will only have a couple weeks off before venturing back out on the road on a 28-date run that is set to kick off in New Orleans on Nov. 10. Everything will be wrapped up before the holiday season is in full swing, capping off the trek in Angola, Indiana on Dec. 18.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO