After another chaotic week in college football the AP Top 25 poll was released on Sunday with some big changes. Oklahoma had the rare instance of winning a game and moving down three spots and outside of the playoff picture for the time being. The Sooners escaped West Virginia at home by a final score of 16-13. It went right along with the theme all year for Oklahoma which has been beating inferior opponents by one possession. As a result, they dropped to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO