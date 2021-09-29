Eight Perfect Fall Beers to Kick Off the Season

"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." Those words from The Great Gatsby are both ironic and true. And they take on a whole new meaning when it comes to beer. The season officially began on September 22, but there are already dozens, if not hundreds of pumpkin beers in taprooms and shelves around Colorado — and an even higher number of Oktoberfest-style lagers. And while we could have filled this list entirely with those two styles, we decided to round it out with a few other treasures, including the flavors of spices and late-summer harvests of fresh hops and peaches that are evocative of autumn earth tones.