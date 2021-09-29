CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo man was victim in U.S. 23 collision

By The Blade
 8 days ago

DUNDEE, Mich. — A Toledo man was the fatal victim of a crash Monday morning in backed-up traffic on U.S. 23 near Dundee, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Stephen Fried, 74, was the driver of a compact car that was struck south of Brewer Road in Dundee Township while stopped in the backup of vehicles forced to exit at M-50 because the freeway was closed north of there for bridge repair.

The sheriff’s office said a van rear-ended Mr. Fried’s car. The impact of the crash pushed the sedan into a sport utility vehicle operated by a 59-year-old woman from Hanover, Mich. The SUV was then pushed into the rear of a mid-sized car driven by a 50-year-old from Boca Raton, Fla.

The surviving drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said it was not known whether excessive speed and/or intoxicating substances were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7541.

U.S. 23 reopened Tuesday between Dundee and Milan, Mich., after being closed since Sept. 10 because of damage to a railroad overpass that had been hit by an over-height load in late August. Traffic routinely backed up well past the exit points at M-50 and at Plank Road in Milan during the detour.

