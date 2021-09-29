CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Country's Best For Coffee Lovers

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aW4TH_0cBmaKeS00
Photo: Getty Images

Each year, more and more coffee shops open around the country as the need for the caffeinated beverage grows. According to a recent survey by the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee every day, average about 3 cups, and the number has increased about 8% since January 2020.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the country to determine which are the best for those who enjoy a nice cup of coffee. Some cities high on the list, such as Seattle and Portland, may not come as a surprise due to the coffee culture in the region, but others may inspire you to take a trip to see what those coffee towns have in store .

Here are the North Carolina cities that made the list:

  • No. 49: Raleigh
  • No. 55: Charlotte
  • No. 87: Durham
  • No. 93: Winston-Salem
  • No. 96: Greensboro

Not only is Raleigh the top city in the state for coffee lovers, it is tied fourth overall for the lowest average price per pack of coffee.

These are the Top 10 cities in the country for coffee lovers:

  1. Portland, Oregon
  2. San Fransisco, California
  3. Seattle, Washington
  4. Orlando, Florida
  5. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  6. Honolulu, Hawaii
  7. Tampa, Florida
  8. Miami, Florida
  9. San Diego, California
  10. Boston, Massachusetts

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 100 cities across 12 factors, including average price of a cappuccino, share of adult coffee drinkers, average spending on coffee per household, coffee shops/houses & cafes per capita, and more.

Check out the full report here .

