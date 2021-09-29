CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corn, Soybean Yield Trends

By Joel Karlin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few weeks there appears to be more talk that corn acreage may not increase very much at all next year based on ideas that the need for soybean oil and other vegoils for biodiesel purposes will enhance the value of soybeans relative to corn. This is also...

