Corn, Soybean Yield Trends

After bottoming on Sept. 10 at $4.97 1/2, December corn has exhibited trendy, impulsive behavior higher, suggesting seasonal lows could have been set last month. The higher highs notched on Sept. 27 were the first of their kind since mid-August, alerting traders to a change in trend. Fortunately, momentum indicators have not diverged from price but have mainly followed price higher. This would suggest price is not currently at risk of forming a bearish divergence with momentum. While it should not surprise given the preponderance of time spent at that level, the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) since May 7 is $5.53. That lines up well with the corrective highs from Aug. 30 around $5.58 and highlights the significant amount of resistance December corn is likely to encounter between spot levels and the $5.50 to $5.58 area. These issues considered, a supportive policy for December corn remains advised with the report day low at $5.27 1/4 the first major support candidate, which needs to hold on any setback attempt.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO