Tenth Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta at Kino Sports Complex September 30 – October 3
Mexican Baseball Fiesta returns for its tenth year on Sept. 30 – Oct. 3, at Kino Sports Complex. The Fiesta features four professional teams of the Mexican Pacific League and the University of Arizona Wildcats. Festivities include double-header games each night, delicious food, live entertainment, music, and much more. Buy your tickets online now or get them in person starting Sept. 22, at the Kino Box Office, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Box office phone number is (520) 222-1008.www.signalsaz.com
Comments / 0