CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Halloween 2021: Most popular candy by state

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago

As the country prepares for Halloween, it’s time to take a look at this year’s candy survey.

America’s favorite Halloween candy is Reese’s Cups, followed by Skittles and M&Ms. Check out the survey results, which includes the most popular candy for each state, at CandyStore.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bssmI_0cBmVHoy00
America Halloween candy America's favorite Halloween candy survey results (CandyStore.com)

While the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact Halloween celebrations for the second year in a row, candy sales are expected to rise, according to the National Retail Federation. Consumers are expected to spend $3 billion on Halloween candy this year.

More Halloween candy facts from the survey:

  • Consumers will spend $30.40 on average
  • Halloween shopping is done primarily in the first two weeks of October
  • Over half of all parents stash Halloween candy to enjoy after the holiday

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that outdoor trick-or-treating activities in small groups should be safe this year. Families should consider the number of COVID-19 cases in their area when planning Halloween celebrations.

Here is the breakdown of each state’s favorite Halloween candy, according to CandyStore.com:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

Walmart Is Selling A Box With 488 Pieces Of Halloween Candy To Last You All Season

As we gear up for Halloween, besides spooky cocktails and ghoulish appetizers, you should be thinking about what candy you'll be picking up (whether it be for trick-or-treaters or for yourself!). If this tends to be the hardest decision you make all season, Walmart has a variety box of almost 500 candy pieces to prove the more options there are the better.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Halloween Candy Online So You Don’t Disappoint the Trick-or-Treaters

Spooky season is the perfect excuse to have candy in the house at all times. You, your kids and really any visitors will expect to be offered some sweets. It’s basically a necessity. That’s why it’s important to be aware of the best places to buy Halloween candy online. Unless you want to disappoint your neighborhood trick-or-treaters, you’ll want to order plenty of the best Halloween candy before October 31 arrives. Whether you prefer a chewy sour treat or some chocolatey goodness, you can actually stock up on all of your favorite candy online these days. Regardless of what variety you...
INTERNET
Outsider.com

Map of Each State’s Favorite 2021 Halloween Candy Includes Some Very Questionable Selections

October is quite literally right around the corner and with that comes everyone’s favorite spooky holiday, Halloween. As Halloween approaches, retail and grocery outlets across the country have already begun supplying patrons with their favorite spooky treats. However, a map detailing each state‘s favorite 2021 Halloween candy includes some particularly questionable choices. Truthfully, we can’t help but cringe a little.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Candystore Com#Cox Media Group
Mashed

Twitter Is Divided Over This Weed-Laced Halloween Candy Claim

It seems like every year around Halloween time there is some new drama over people simply handing out candy, with claims it will be laced with drugs, needles, or something else that parents don't want their children consuming. While we probably don't need to point out that the ingredients in candy, particularly excess sugar, are already not the best for children, the persistent fear that someone is going to hand out drug- or weed-laced candy to children on Halloween comes up annually, despite little evidence that it's ever actually happened.
INTERNET
Mashed

Only One State Picked Candy Corn As Its Favorite Halloween Candy, According To New Survey

If you want to start a playful debate on Halloween, an almost guaranteed way to get people fired up is to bring up candy corn. The little yellow, orange, and white candy is perhaps the most controversial seasonal candy in existence. Some people can't stand the very sweet, brightly colored, little candy triangles, while other diehard fans love the stuff, waiting all year for it to finally return to store shelves. There is a reason why some of us might find it off-putting, though. According to History, the candy, which was invented in the late 1880s, was designed specifically to look like chicken feed — not a very appetizing treat.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Huron Daily Tribune

Masks should be part of your Halloween costume, per CDC

With Halloween quickly approaching, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking everyone to trick-or-treat with caution. From distributing and receiving candy, to the costume chosen to celebrate, the CDC has released several guidelines for trick-or-treaters to adhere to. Next to the everyday regulations of social distancing, avoiding contact...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Nearly 22% Said This Is The Best Non-Chocolate Candy To Give Out On Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and chances are you're already thinking about what kind of candy you should stock up on for this year's festivities — that is, if you haven't already bought a few bags. While you obviously want to have your own favorites on hand to nibble on, chances are you might also want to have a couple of different types of candy for kids with allergies or simply those who don't love chocolate. Besides, you know most trick-or-treat bags are most likely already filled with chocolate before the night is even halfway over. That's why Mashed took a poll to find out just which non-chocolate candy is the favorite to receive.
FOOD & DRINKS
seattlepi.com

Research study finds Washington's favorite Halloween candy

With Halloween just around the corner, stores around Seattle are stocking their shelves with bags of candy once again. But with so many choices, it's hard to know which candy trick-or-treaters prefer and which candy reigns supreme in Washington. Zippia, a career mentorship company, recently conducted a study to determine...
WASHINGTON STATE
Mashed

Why You Might Not Find Halloween Candy At Houses With A Teal Pumpkin

Let's face it, Halloween is by far the best holiday of the year. Unlike other holidays, it doesn't come with the added financial stress of buying presents or preparing an elaborate and laborious dinner (cough, Christmas and Thanksgiving, cough). It's the one time of year where spider webs and creepy skeletons take over the neighborhood, you can dress up as anyone you want, and there's an excuse to stuff your face with candy. To top that off, it also takes place during the coziest time of the year. Halloween truly offers something for everyone. Not everything must be scary and not everything has to be for small children. Pumpkin carving, corn mazes, and festive parties are all fun Halloween activities everyone can enjoy.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Cold Stone's Candy-Filled Ice Cream Is Back for Halloween

Halloween is all about sugary sweets and scary fun, from the traditional candy we used to find in our overstuffed trick-or-treating pillowcases to these things. Cold Stone Creamery is adding to that sweetness by bringing back their Treat or Treat Creation. The Treat or Treat Creation is made with Cold...
RESTAURANTS
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Halloween is overhyped, excessive

It’s time for pumpkins and sweaters to usher in the new fall season. But with the changing seasons, Halloween merchandise is promoted at major grocery stores. Walmart displayed their Halloween-themed candies and costumes in early August. Halloween may have been pertinent when it first started, but it has become overrated...
FESTIVAL
weareteachers.com

25 Spooky Halloween Math Word Problems

Double, double toil, and trouble … Halloween doesn’t only have to include costumes and treats. It can also include math! We created these festive Halloween math word problems for students to practice their math skills while celebrating the season. All you need to do is post one of these third...
LIFESTYLE
BobVila

The Best Halloween Decorations of 2021

Halloween provides an opportunity to go all out with decorating, whether your aesthetic is slasher film, gothic horror, classic Halloween, or fall harvest. With so many products on the market, however, choosing Halloween decorations can be overwhelming. While you can find great options at Halloween stores, it’s easier than ever to shop online. Before making a purchase, learn about some of the most important features to look for when shopping for Halloween decorations—and discover some of the best options on the market for both the interior and exterior of your home. Make your house the spookiest on the block with this list of picks for the best Halloween decorations of 2021.
HOME & GARDEN
EatThis

26% of People Say This Is the Worst Chocolate Candy

Halloween is fast approaching and before you know it, the big day will be here. While, for many people, the few days preceding the spooky holiday are all about last-minute costume and party prep, for others, it's all about the candy—and more specifically, the chocolate. While giving out full-sized treats or having a particularly creative candy chute may make you a hero to the kids in your area, having the wrong goodies on hand could get you some unwanted neighborhood notoriety.
RECIPES
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
22K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy