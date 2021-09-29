CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join the Scientology Network in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif., Sep 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually September 15-October 15 to honor the history, culture and contribution of American citizens and residents whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. And what better way to do so than with a visit to the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, streaming on Scientology.tv, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

