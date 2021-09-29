CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

The Great Give Back: Working Together

 8 days ago

CHATHAM — The Great Give Back: Working Together to Support Cancer Patients in Columbia County As part of the Great Give Back this fall, libraries all over New York State will be connecting patrons with opportunities to help their neighbors through donation drives, environmental clean-up events, and other community service projects. This year, the Columbia County Libraries Association is partnering with Our Community Cares Columbia County to collect and distribute clothing, supplies, and cards to help support cancer patients from September 15 to October 16. Items collected will be donated to Our Community Cares, who will distribute them in Comfort Bags for hospitals in our community.

