How do you build a business that lasts in a competitive market for more than 50 years? Better yet, how do you build one the does more than just survive through decades of economic ups and downs to find itself thriving in the midst of a volatile pandemic economy? In a word, the answer is advancement. Allowing a few more words, one might say do not get complacent, or in more typical corporate terms, continuous improvement. Regardless of the phrase, the underlying sentiment sums up the business strategy for Spinco Metal Products, Newark, N.Y.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO