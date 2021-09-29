Prevea Health Taking Appointments as Recommendations for Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Expands
Prevea Health is now accepting appointments at locations across Wisconsin for Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations. The groups that are approved to receive the shots at Prevea include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care, anyone between 19 and 64 with underlying medical conditions, and people aged 18-64 at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their job or institutional settings, including front line essential workers and health care workers.www.seehafernews.com
