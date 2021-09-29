Two people arrested in Clyborn Pines crimes; search continues for eight more

LUMBERTON — Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with weapons violations in the Clyborn Pines community of Lumberton, and the search continues for eight more people, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators arrested Tuesday 44-year-old Tina Chavis and a 15-year-old male in the “criminal acts” that occurred recently in the community. The two are among multiple people charged in criminal offenses including attempted robbery with dangerous weapon, aggravated assaults and discharging a weapon into occupied dwellings.

Chavis is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Chavis was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention with a $275,000 secured bond.

The juvenile is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. The juvenile is being held in Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center and is likely to be charged with more offenses related to the case, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have also obtained warrants on multiple other people in relation to the crimes in the community.

Sebastian Cummings, 18, of Lumberton is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

​Travis Hunt, 18, of Lumberton is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and cyberstalking.

Angela T. Baxley, 44, of Lumberton is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office also is searching for five juveniles from the ages of 15-17. More information like names and photographs were not released because of state laws concerning the age of juveniles.

Anyone with information about the cases or whereabouts of these individuals are asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.