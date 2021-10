October is creeping up on us all and, like a proper jump scare just before I'd expected it, so has Resident Evil 4 VR. Leon Kennedy's spooky cult adventure begins again in the first-person and hands-on version that's arriving on the Oculus Quest 2 next month. Now that you'll be getting all up close and personal with Salazar and Saddler and El Gigante and all, they've gotten some fresh pixels as well, which you can catch a look at once again in a new trailer.

