NFL

NFL Week 4 broadcast maps: Jonathan Vilma calling Saints-Giants game

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Good news, Saints fans: Jonathan Vilma has been assigned to cover Week 4’s game between the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants for FOX Sports, putting a fan-favorite former player on the call from the booth. Kenny Albert will join Vilma in the booth with Sara Walsh reporting from the field at the Caesars Superdome.

Vilma’s done this before. Last year, he offered commentary with Albert’s play-by-play calls in the Saints’ road game with the Detroit Lions. He later lent his voice to narrate a hype video for New Orleans’ playoff push, and remains tight to the team. He should have some solid analysis to add to the broadcast.

Now the bad news. Only a couple of television markets across the country will be tuning in to the noon kickoff, as shown in blue on this map from 506sports.com:

As for the other games being shown on FOX:

  • Red: Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys (early)
  • Orange: Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons (early)
  • Cyan: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (early)
  • Green: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (late)
  • Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (late)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

