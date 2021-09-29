CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sunday's start vs. Steelers will be a career-first for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKapE_0cBmRAV300

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has started against 30 of the 31 other NFL teams at Lambeau Field in his decorated career. He’ll make it 31 out of 31 when the Pittsburgh Steelers arrive in Green Bay on Sunday.

According to the team’s weekly dope sheet, the Steelers are the only team Rodgers hasn’t started against at home in his NFL career.

The Packers play each AFC team every four years on a rotating schedule of home and away. In 2013, or the last time the Steelers were in Green Bay to play the Packers, Rodgers missed the game due to a collarbone injury. In 2005, Rodgers was a rookie backup behind Brett Favre and didn’t play.

Barring something unforeseen this week, Rodgers will start for the first time in regular season game against the Steelers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

Now 17 seasons in, Rodgers has started 95 total games at Lambeau Field in his career. The Packers are 76-18-1 in those games.

Rodgers also missed the Packers’ trip to Pittsburgh in 2017 due to a collarbone injury. He hasn’t faced the Steelers since beating Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV.

Rodgers isn’t completely without experience facing the Steelers at home. He started and threw a touchdown pass on his only series during a home preseason game against the Steelers in 2018.

Overall, Rodgers has enjoyed playing the Steelers. He has at least 300 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a passer rating of over 100.0 in both of his career starts against Pittsburgh, including the Super Bowl.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Packers Qb Aaron Rodgers#Afc
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Lose Notable Starter To Illness

The Green Bay Packers will be without a notable starter on defense tonight. Green Bay announced on Sunday afternoon that veteran defensive back Kevin King has been added to the OUT list for Sunday night’s game. King, 26, is dealing with an illness, according to the team. “Kevin King (illness)...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Leads clutch comeback on SNF

Rodgers completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 261 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-28 win over the 49ers. Rodgers led an improbable drive with 37 seconds left in the contest to put Mason Crosby in position to hit the 51-yard winning kick. The superstar quarterback has looked like just that over the last two contests after a horrid Week 1 performance that had many questioning his abilities and commitment to the Packers. The low yardage total (in relation to the high-scoring affair) can be attributed to a flag-happy referee crew that called over 90 yards of pass interference penalties against the 49ers' secondary. While fantasy managers do not benefit from those missed yards, they can take solace in the fact their quarterback is starting to hit his stride as we head into the meat of the season. Up next is a tough matchup against the Steelers' defense, but there are only a handful of quarterbacks you should be starting over Rodgers if you currently roster him.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Fan Paige Spiranac Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Game

Like all Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Paige Spiranac is suffering through a rough start to the season for Ben Roethlisberger and the black and yellow. While Spiranac certainly isn’t enjoying the subpar play from the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, she’s not surprised by it either. In fact, Spiranac said on Twitter today she saw this coming.
NFL
myleaderpaper.com

Aaron Rodgers ecstatic after Packers down 49ers

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers jumps for joy after Packers shock 49ers with walk-off field goal. The reigning NFL MVP couldn't hide his excitement after a roller-coaster final minute ended with Mason Crosby nailing the game-winning field goal as time expired.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy