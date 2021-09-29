CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando City SC at Nashville SC odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
In midweek MLS action, Orlando City SC (10 wins, 8 losses, 8 draws) visit Nashville SC (11-3-12). The match will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium. Below, we preview the Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

This is a clash of two of the Eastern Conference’s best clubs. Orlando, currently in fifth, could jolt ahead of New York City FC for the third spot in the conference with a win.

Nashville is second in the East with the most draws in MLS. It has a spotless home record with eight wins and six draws. This will be Nashville’s15th home game, so it still has a tough road stretch.

Nashville is led by M Hany Mukhtar and D Walker Zimmerman. Zimmerman was part of MLS’s Best XI in 2019.

Orlando City SC at Nashville SC: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:35 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Orlando City SC +380 (bet $100 to win $380) | Nashville SC -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Draw +275
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -110 | U: -120)

Prediction

Nashville SC 2, Orlando City SC 1

Money line (ML)

PASS on Nashville (-145) as the value just isn’t there.

I expect Nashville to win this game, but at that value and with the possibility of a draw, I wouldn’t back it. These two teams drew 1-1 in their last meeting, and with Orlando having shown flashes of a top-tier side, I wouldn’t look to the money line to bet this one.

What I would back is BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE (-117). While the value isn’t that much better, it’s an overall better risk.

Orlando has had a soft defense this season while allowing 38 goals through 26 matches. However, it has also scored 37 times. Nashville is in a similar situation just with a stronger defense, having poured in 44 goals and allowing just 26.

Nashville scored in eight of its last nine matches and averages more than 2 goals per game at home. Orlando City averages over a goal per game on the road and scored in 9 of its last 11 games.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET on the OVER 2.5 (-110) as Nashville has turned on the heat lately.

It has averaged 2 goals per game over the last six games and scored 5 goals in 3 of its last 15 matches. Mukhtar has stepped into full stardom this season.

It’s also telling that Orlando City allowed at least 2 goals in five straight games. OSC has struggled heavily in defense over the past month.

Combine a power offense, a capable offense and a lacking defense, and you should get at least 3 goals Wednesday.

