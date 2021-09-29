CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Activist, historian among 25 `genius grant' recipients

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation in Chicago announced 25 recipients who will each receive $625,000. Scientists, economists and poets are all part of the eclectic group that includes activists and historians. The work of many recipients includes topics that are currently dominating the news, such as voting rights and how history is taught at schools. About half of the recipients are concerned with race.

