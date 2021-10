HOLBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a final farewell Sunday for Gabby Petito, the Long Island native killed while on a cross-country trip. About a thousand gathered at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook and thousands watched online to mourn the 22-year-old from Blue Point who touched hearts near and far. Memorial visitation for a Gabby Petito today In Holbrook Long Island. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/6Rnb1DuPx2 — Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) September 26, 2021 “Although there is a lot of evil and wrong in the world, there is more good. There’s a lot of good people out there. They are all in this room right now. They are all...

HOLBROOK, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO