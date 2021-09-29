CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kevin Federline's Lawyer Responds To Reports Of Britney Spears' Tapped Home

By Hayden Brooks
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JofUY_0cBmPsy500
Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Federline is seemingly just learning about the whispers that his children’s private conversations may have been recorded with their mom, Britney Spears , as part of a hidden scheme in her 13-year conservatorship .

Speaking with Page Six , Mark Vincent Kaplan said that Federline would be furious if the rumors were true. "I think that would be pretty outrageous and Kevin would be upset about that,” Kaplan told the outlet following the bombshell allegations that were exposed in the Controlling Britney Spears documentary. “It would be extremely inappropriate for a parent, let alone a grandparent, to clandestinely procure recordings between a parent and their children. Regardless of whether or not the grandfather, in this case, Jamie [Spears] , is a conservator or not.”

In the doc, Alex Vlasov , a member of the star’s former security team, Black Box Security, came forward to share his first-hand account of working on the team. In his appearance, he alleged that Jamie, as well as the star's security guard, Edan Yemini , and fellow business associate, Robin Greenhill , a crucial member of her management team as part of Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, bugged her phone and home to monitor all her activity.

More specifically, Vlasov revealed that Black Box Security had an "audio recording device" planted in her room and recorded 180 hours of audio of the singer’s conversations with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari , and her two children, Jayden James , and Sean Preston . He has since quit Black Box and had a pretty sad take on Spears' situation. "It really reminded me of somebody that was in prison," he said. "And security was put in a position to be the prison guards essentially."

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Robin
Person
Britney Spears
Hello Magazine

Britney Spears's teenage sons seen in incredibly rare photo - and WOW!

Gemma Strong Britney Spears’s teenage sons Jayden and Preston are seen in very rare photograph - and they are so big. Britney Spears's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are all grown up! The teenagers appeared in a rare social media post at the weekend as they spent time with their father, Kevin Federline.
THEATER & DANCE
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears gets new hair to celebrate steps towards freedom from conservatorship

After a long 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is finally experiencing some freedom. The iconic singer is currently undergoing a gruelling and lengthy trial to get out of the conservatorship completely, backed by her fans’ #FreeBritney movement. Most recently, her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate, meaning he is no longer in charge of her finances.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Box Security
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari: ‘I Can’t Believe It!’

Heading to the altar! Britney Spears is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari after nearly five years of dating. The “Gimme More” singer, 39, shared the exciting news moments before the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off, garnering several congratulatory messages from fans. “I can’t f–king believe it!!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video showing off her dazzling new diamond ring on Sunday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Fires Back at Jamie: ‘Reported Alcoholic and Gambling Addict, With Zero Financial Background’

UPDATE (9/28): Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, fired back at Jamie Spears after the singer’s father objected to anyone replacing him as a temporary conservator as the conservatorship winds down. The comments were contained in a footnote of a legal filing that was otherwise objecting to another Jamie filing about compensating the conservator and the conservator’s attorneys (which Rosengart also objected to). In the footnote, Rosengart rebuffed Jamie’s claim that his potential replacement, John Zabel, was unqualified. Rosengart said Zabel “is a highly-esteemed, nationally-recognized award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust — in stark contrast...
CELEBRITIES
uncrazed.com

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Files New Legal Documents Against Her Father

Britney Spears’ lawyer has filed new legal documents against her father Jamie, which accuse him of secretly recording the singer. According to documents obtained by the New York Post, the singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart has accused Jamie Spears and others of reportedly “monitoring [Ms. Spears’s] communications”. They added that the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lynne Spears, Cher & Other Stars React To Britney’s Dad Jamie Being Suspended As Conservator

Britney Spears isn’t the only one celebrating her estranged father’s suspension from her conservatorship. Stars are happily reacting to the news online. Britney Spears got one step closer to freedom after a judge suspended her estranged father, Jamie, from her conservatorship in court on September 29. The Spears patriarch, 69, will be replaced with John Zabel, a certified public accountant. A court hearing has been set for November 12 that will center on the termination of the conservatorship for good.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Britney Spears’ lawyer will investigate Jamie Spears’ ‘misconduct’

Britney Spears’ lawyer is planning to investigate “the misconduct of Jamie Spears” before her next conservatorship hearing. The ‘Toxic’ singer’s dad was suspended from his position as co-conservator of her estate in a hearing earlier this week, and the 39-year-old star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, admitted he and his team are planning an extensive review of all of Jamie’s documents before the next meeting on 12 November.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Jamie Spears responds to Britney’s conservatorship ruling

Jamie Spears’ attorneys believe the ruling to have him suspended as daughter Britney Spears’ conservator is a “loss” for the pop star. In a statement following Wednesday’s bombshell ruling, the fan-maligned father figure’s lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen, said he’ll continue to “look out for the best interests of his daughter” despite his suspension.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy