Kevin Federline's Lawyer Responds To Reports Of Britney Spears' Tapped Home

Kevin Federline is seemingly just learning about the whispers that his children’s private conversations may have been recorded with their mom, Britney Spears , as part of a hidden scheme in her 13-year conservatorship .

Speaking with Page Six , Mark Vincent Kaplan said that Federline would be furious if the rumors were true. "I think that would be pretty outrageous and Kevin would be upset about that,” Kaplan told the outlet following the bombshell allegations that were exposed in the Controlling Britney Spears documentary. “It would be extremely inappropriate for a parent, let alone a grandparent, to clandestinely procure recordings between a parent and their children. Regardless of whether or not the grandfather, in this case, Jamie [Spears] , is a conservator or not.”

In the doc, Alex Vlasov , a member of the star’s former security team, Black Box Security, came forward to share his first-hand account of working on the team. In his appearance, he alleged that Jamie, as well as the star's security guard, Edan Yemini , and fellow business associate, Robin Greenhill , a crucial member of her management team as part of Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, bugged her phone and home to monitor all her activity.

More specifically, Vlasov revealed that Black Box Security had an "audio recording device" planted in her room and recorded 180 hours of audio of the singer’s conversations with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari , and her two children, Jayden James , and Sean Preston . He has since quit Black Box and had a pretty sad take on Spears' situation. "It really reminded me of somebody that was in prison," he said. "And security was put in a position to be the prison guards essentially."