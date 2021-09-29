CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Sheriff IDs teen killed in 2-vehicle crash west of Wichita

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cBmP70X00

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office has identified a teenager killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened just west of Wichita earlier this week.

Stephanie Valentine, 17, of Norwich, died at a hospital Tuesday, a day after the car she was riding in collided with a semitrailer, officials said.

Investigators said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday when the car, driven by a 43-year-old man, apparently ran a stop sign at an intersection and collided with the semi, driven by a 38-year-old woman.

The man driving the was hospitalized in serious condition, officials said. The truck driver was not hurt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Death of woman found near Lincoln area lake ruled a homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found four months ago at a lake near Lincoln has been ruled a homicide. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that the death certificate issued Thursday described the immediate cause of Carly Schaaf’s death as asphyxia due to smothering, combined with a narcotics overdose.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

A northern Illinois deputy shot during traffic stop

MAZON, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois sheriff’s deputy was shot during a traffic stop Thursday, authorities said. Grundy County officials said the officer was shot while he was conducting the traffic stop around 5 p.m. in Mazon, 56 miles (91 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. The officer was transported to...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Authorities ID 2 killed in Chandler chopper-plane collision

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified the two people killed last week when a helicopter collided mid-air with a single-engine airplane outside a suburban Phoenix airport. Chandler police Sgt. Jason McClimans said Thursday that 34-year-old Michael Papendick and 27-year-old Jessica Brandal died at the scene by Chandler Municipal Airport.
CHANDLER, AZ
The Associated Press

2 people who died after sailboat capsized identified

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a couple from Astoria died Sunday when their boat capsized and ran aground on Nedonna Beach south of Manzanita on the Oregon coast. The Astorian reports Shirley Payne, 76, and Allen Payne, 79, set sail from Astoria in the early morning hours, their son told the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.
ASTORIA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Accidents
City
Norwich, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Inmate dies in East Mississippi Correctional Facility

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A 21-year-old inmate died Thursday in a privately run prison in Mississippi, and authorities said an autopsy will be done. Jeremy Russell was found unresponsive in his cell at East Mississippi Correctional Facility, according to a news release from Management & Training Corporation. It said medical staff provided first aid, and local paramedics soon arrived and pronounced Russell dead.
MERIDIAN, MS
The Associated Press

Chicago man charged in death of 1-year-old in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man charged in the death of a 1-year-old boy in Milwaukee told police he shook the child after he let out a loud cry, prosecutors said Thursday. Antonio Homan, 22, of Chicago, is charged with first degree reckless homicide in the death of Zion Price. The child died Monday, three days after police found him unresponsive. The preliminary cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the head.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Correction: High Altitude Balloon Crash story

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 6, 2021, The Associated Press erroneously reported that an unmanned stratospheric balloon crashed into the Rincon Mountains east of Tucson during a test flight. Officials with Tucson-based World View Enterprises say the flight was terminated earlier than planned, but there wasn’t a balloon crash. They also say the balloon did not land in the Rincon Mountains but instead in a field where company officials directed it to land.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ids#Accident#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

603K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy