Chris Young sings the praises of music education in schools

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Young doesn't know where he would be without music education, and he doesn't want to know. The Tennessee native has been an outspoken advocate of promoting music education in schools, largely because he knows how influential his education in his early years helped inspire his own successful career. "The...

Behind-the-Scenes with Chris Young

These days, you’re likely to find country star Chris Young in the spotlight, strutting across a massive stage in front of 15,000 fans (or more). He just did that on Lower Broadway back in July, in fact, filling the neon streets for a live music-video taping. But not so long ago, he was walking the quad at Middle Tennessee State University instead of a concert catwalk. Back then, Young was just another student in MTSU’s Music Business program—an aspiring artist and the beneficiary of a childhood full of music education. And now that he’s a star, his free time is dedicated to giving other kids that the same opportunity. In between hits like “Famous Friends” (with Kane Brown) and tour stops all over the nation, the Murfreesboro native is a card-carrying board member of the CMA Foundation, and an active patron of MTSU’s musical mission. He’s working every day to make a difference in an educational field he truly believes is essential—even though it’s often overlooked.
Guitar Pull Artist: Chris Young

99.5 QYK's Guitar Pull is Presented By Kemp, Ruge & Green Law Group. 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull is back and better than ever in 2021, with an amazing group of artists. Today’s featured artist is Chris Young! He will join Parker McCollum, Matt Stell, Maddie & Tae and Jordan Davis for a night of music and fun at 99.5 QYK’s Guitar Pull! Let’s take a look at Chris Young!
Bits And Pieces: Chris Young & More!

Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny will perform their new collaboration “At The End Of A Bar” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (October 5th). The song is featured on Chris' latest album, Famous Friends. The video for Sam Hunt's latest single, “23,” has been released. He co-wrote the song,...
Chris Young Reflects On ‘One Of The Scariest Things’ In His Life

Chris Young took to Twitter today (10/1) to reflect on what he calls “one of the scariest things” he’s ever been through when he performed at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas in 2017 and shooting began. On October 1, 2017, 58 people were killed, and more than 500...
Chris Young Cheers On Kane Brown Duet ‘Famous Friends’

Two Tennessee native sons Kane Brown (Chatanooga) and Chris Young (Murfreesboro) have scored platinum singing about their “Famous Friends” and Chris is quite happy about it. Young posted to Twitter the news along with a photo of the platinum plaque. He Tweeted, “It’s official you guys! “Famous Friends” is platinum!!!...
Chris Young concert in Little Rock canceled

The Chris Young concert scheduled for October 21 at the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock has been canceled, according to Ticketmaster. According to the Ticketmaster page, the event organizer had to cancel the country music concert. No reason for the cancellation was provided on the event webpage. "The decision...
Ledet recognized by Holland Chorale for excellence in music education

HOLLAND — A vocal music teacher at West Ottawa’s Macatawa Bay Middle School has been awarded this year’s Calvin Langejans Excellence in Music Education Award from the Holland Chorale. This year’s award was presented to Carrie Ledet, who has taught in the West Ottawa district for 21 years. The Grand...
“She crushed it”: Luke Bryan brings young fan on stage to sing with him

Luke Bryan is more than happy to share the spotlight with his fans. In fact, some share it by invitation. Over the weekend, the hitmaker shared a video from his Farm Tour that shows him performing “Waves” alongside a young fan wearing a white cowgirl hat adorned with a yellow feather boa. Luke kneels beside her as the two sing the hit.
Sculpture honors singing great William Warfield at Eastman School of Music

A sculpture and commemorative plaque honoring famed international African American opera singer William Warfield have been unveiled in the Miller Center Courtyard of the Eastman School of Music. The unveiling fulfills a vision of the William Warfield Scholarship Fund (WWSF) and was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Eastman School of Music, University of ...
Concerts in the School of Music this week!

Featuring the world premiere of Dana Wilson's Concerto for Drum Set and Wind Ensemble. This concert will be streamed live and will be available on-demand a few days after the concert. Ithaca College Jazz Ensemble. Friday, October 8, 2021 | 8:15 p.m. | Ford Hall. Mike Titlebaum, director. Featuring compositions...
