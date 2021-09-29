How Lady Gaga's 'Sine From Above' Got a Hardcore Remix in One Weekend
Before Dawn of Chromatica, the remix album of Lady Gaga's 2020 crying-on-the-dancefloor pop masterpiece Chromatica, came out this September, much speculation had been made about who would be involved and what the reinterpretations might sound like. So when a snippet of "Sine From Above" leaked online and sounded like two space robots crashing into each other headfirst while engaging in angry fornication, the internet understandably went aflutter.www.papermag.com
