How Lady Gaga's 'Sine From Above' Got a Hardcore Remix in One Weekend

Tony Bennett once said that “singing intimately is almost like thinking into a microphone, so it helps to have the song buried inside you”. Now he’s 95, Bennett is so in tune with the Great American Songbook that I wouldn't be surprised if Berlin rhymes and Gershwin lines showed up on his X-rays. To hear the subtle, supple way he finds his way through the 12 Cole Porter standards that appear on Love For Sale (his second duets album with Lady Gaga), you’d never guess that he was diagnosed with dementia five years ago and can no longer maintain anything...

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO