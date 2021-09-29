CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Bail denial upheld for police sergeant accused of assault

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cBmOTqZ00

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a judge’s decision to deny bail for a Massachusetts State Police sergeant charged with assaulting his girlfriend.

Bryan Erickson, 39, of Groveland, Massachusetts, is charged with second-degree and simple assault, obstructing report of a crime; disobeying an officer; criminal trespass; and reckless operation. Erickson pleaded not guilty. He’s been suspended from work and awaits trial, which is scheduled for November.

A judge ruled in February that the record “shows a defendant who wanted to control the actions and manipulate the emotions of the alleged victim.” He ruled that Erickson is a danger and that even supervised release would not be appropriate.

Erickson disputed the judge’s finding that he would pose a safety risk if released. His lawyer argued the judge was wrong to exclude exculpatory evidence, considered Erickson’s record of military and law enforcement service in determining Erickson’s dangerousness, and relied on disputed evidence that Erickson was in a high-speed car chase with police in Exeter, New Hampshire.

The supreme court concluded that Erickson didn’t show the judge’s findings should be reversed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jury convicts ex-professor of murder in stabbing death

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury convicted a former Northwestern University professor of first-degree murder on Thursday in the 2017 stabbing death of his boyfriend. Jurors in Cook County deliberated less than two hours before returning the guilty verdict against Wyndham Lathem, 47, a renowned microbiologist whom Northwestern fired after he fled the Chicago area following the killing.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Concord, NH
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Concord, MA
Exeter, NH
Government
Exeter, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Exeter, NH
City
Groveland, MA
State
New Hampshire State
The Associated Press

Border Patrol arrests 4 crossing into NW WA from Canada

BLAINE, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agents from the Blaine Sector arrested four people Monday who they say were trying to illegally cross from Canada into northwestern Washington. Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller said on Twitter Wednesday that advanced drone technology was used...
BLAINE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Ap#The Supreme Court
The Associated Press

West Virginia governor trapped in malfunctioning elevator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A malfunction caused West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to become trapped in the elevator at the governor’s residence Thursday, his office said. The Republican governor was stuck for about 30 minutes after the malfunction as mansion staff, state police and other state government personnel worked to open the elevator, Justice’s office said in a news release.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

603K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy