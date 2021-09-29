Bail denial upheld for police sergeant accused of assault

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a judge’s decision to deny bail for a Massachusetts State Police sergeant charged with assaulting his girlfriend.

Bryan Erickson, 39, of Groveland, Massachusetts, is charged with second-degree and simple assault, obstructing report of a crime; disobeying an officer; criminal trespass; and reckless operation. Erickson pleaded not guilty. He’s been suspended from work and awaits trial, which is scheduled for November.

A judge ruled in February that the record “shows a defendant who wanted to control the actions and manipulate the emotions of the alleged victim.” He ruled that Erickson is a danger and that even supervised release would not be appropriate.

Erickson disputed the judge’s finding that he would pose a safety risk if released. His lawyer argued the judge was wrong to exclude exculpatory evidence, considered Erickson’s record of military and law enforcement service in determining Erickson’s dangerousness, and relied on disputed evidence that Erickson was in a high-speed car chase with police in Exeter, New Hampshire.

The supreme court concluded that Erickson didn’t show the judge’s findings should be reversed.