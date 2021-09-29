Uwa Jesuorobo of Od’u’ware Matchmaking: “EMBRACE YOUR UNIQUENESS”

EMBRACE YOUR UNIQUENESS: The first thing that you must realize and accept is that no two individuals are exactly alike, even identical twins. Why is this statement important or relevant to you? As someone who is very spiritual and a student of philosophy, the best advice I can give to anyone is to “know thyself”. This is my favorite quote because it is so simple, yet so profound and layered. We are first and foremost spiritual beings that come into this world with the purpose of learning certain lessons to help us evolve, but also to accomplish certain tasks that benefit our fellow man.