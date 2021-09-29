CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Stacey Ferreira of WorkJam: “Understand your North star”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstand your North star — Ask yourself, why are you doing this? Why do you want to start and run a business in the first place? If you don’t know, it can be one of the most demotivating factors into building a business. As a part of our series about “Why We...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Stacey Burke: “Sales skills”

Sales skills: There is a certain X factor that good salespeople have and it is generally something that can’t be learned. You can have the best product or service in the market, but if you can’t convey that value to your target demographic, you have nothing. Story: I do not use canned pitch decks when I meet with prospects. I think it’s a waste of time to tell them every single thing I can do. I’d rather really offer them what amounts to a free consultation (that often goes on for hours) where I listen to their pain points and give them advice, including how I’d address their needs. In one pitch though, I was basically yelled out of a conference room for not having and using a boring old pitch deck. I doubted myself after that, but this has proven to be a huge anomaly (that was the only time this has ever happened to me in eight years). All information gained is valuable, however, and so I do have a standard pitch deck available now for prospect calls and meetings just in case.
SMALL BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Five Powerful Women in Finance Give Advice on How to Succeed

Success can be elusive in both business and life. As we age, grow, and learn from our experiences, success often changes, morphing into some new form as our priorities shift or as the world around us changes. Think back to when you were a little kid. When people asked you...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Kelly Tan Of Kelly Talks Social: “Be open to constructive criticism ”

Be open to constructive criticism — Feedback is good. This gives room for improvement and to be able to provide the best according to the feedback. Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their lives. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.
FACEBOOK
Thrive Global

Kristi Hrivnak of CrossFit Vortex: “Your business is a reflection of you”

Your business is a reflection of you. If there is something you don’t like occurring within it, there is a solution to the problem within you. Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their lives. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Ferreira
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Star#Internet Security#Forge#Mysocialcloud#Reputation Com
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Caleres Taps SVP of Customer Marketing + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 6, 2021: Caleres has tapped Suzy Cirulis as the company’s senior vice president of customer marketing. In this role, Cirulis will oversee customer relationship marketing, customer insights and customer analytics across Caleres’ brands. Cirulis most recently served as the chief marketing officer at Crate and Barrel. Before that, she served in customer relationship marketing roles with Gap Inc. and its Old Navy, Banana Republic and Gap Outlet brands. Oct. 5, 2021:...
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Uriah Matthews of Successware: “Createaccountability”

Createaccountability: Managers can better track what’s going on and empower employees to take action when they can see each customer’s entire history in one place. Having historical data at your fingertips means you can find answers to questions that clients didn’t even know they needed to ask, which goes a long way in building relationships and booking jobs. Companies can reap immense benefits from the simple act of tracking a call with the right software. For instance, if a caller were a prospect that didn’t convert into a job, a simple look at the data recorded on the call would equip a supervisor with the necessary information to reach out to the customer and drive a win.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Transparency: Why it Works and How to Foster it

The pandemic has permanently changed the workplace. Whether we look at obvious changes to things like remote work policies and health protocols or more subtle changes like those that have shifted business power dynamics and leadership, the advent of the severe and deadly COVID-19 virus has had a wide-reaching impact on how global business is conducted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrive Global

Rikard Kjellberg of B-Yond: “Be expert in your domain”

Be expert in your domain. When you develop product and know your domain, you produce better product. Sounds obvious, but it is commonly not the case. 5G infrastructure is being installed around the world. At the same time, most people have not yet seen what 5G can offer. What exactly is 5G? How will it improve our lives? What are the concerns that need to be addressed before it is widely adopted?
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Thrive Global

Laurie Wiluan of Personal Space MB: “Action”

Action: Encouraging children to express their environmental concerns and suggestions for improvement to their parents, siblings, friends, teachers, and local leaders. Showing them that their voices are valued is imperative as they will inherit the responsibility of caring for the environment at large. As part of my series about companies...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Thrive Global

Cause and Effect

How a strong cause-related business initiative can drive the bottom line. When companies support meaningful causes, consumers feel better about purchasing the brand’s products or paying for its services because they feel like they are contributing to the greater good. Knowing that a part of their purchase supports a nonprofit organization, significant issue or another area of positive impact encourages consumers to become loyalists and brand advocates. This is truly successful when the company’s mission is in alignment with the initiative they’ve chosen to support.
ADVOCACY
Thrive Global

Will Holsworthof Safe + Fair: “Addressing the problem”

…Addressing the problem. I spoke at Stanford business school a few years ago to really brilliant young folks, and our discussion included the advice that smart people deal with problems at-hand: they don’t try to navigate around the problem, they navigate through the problem to find a sustainable solution that makes sense. There are clearly some very obvious breakthroughs in technology, but I see the same opportunity with food, food access, and information. We are trying to do some of those things at Safe + Fair by using whole, plant-based ingredients that consumers wouldn’t necessarily think would make delicious granola, chips, popcorn, or protein, and we’ve been successful.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Stephan Zoll of SIGNA Sports United: “Guidance ”

​Guidance — You want to make it easy on an online device or a mobile device to find the right item quickly. That requires deep descriptions of the products so you can filter very granularly. You don’t force consumers to browse through thousands of offers, but instead filter and bring it down to the five most relevant offers. You have certain finders — a couple of questions to find the right bike frame or tennis racquet. Make it super easy to find the right item quicker and you convert the consumer better.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

The Basis of Any Successful Relationship

Clear expectations and boundaries must be set in the beginning. Without this, there is no way to know what you can expect of each other or where each person’s comfort level is. This also creates an open dialogue for both parties to voice their thoughts and feelings on topics involving everyday life, finances, etc., says Georges Chahwan; ultimately creating a comfortable exchange of ideas that sets the stage for trust and understanding. Having this direct line of communication allows partners to communicate concerns about things they may notice in one another that aren’t conducive to an ideal relationship dynamic early on before they become more apparent problems that are harder for either person to ignore or workaround.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

Hari Ravichandran Of Aura: “It’s vital to foster a good company culture”

…And fifth, it’s vital to foster a good company culture. I know I’m repeating myself, but getting culture right is one of the most tricky but most rewarding things in business. You’ve got to create an environment built on respect and trust, inclusivity, integration, and civility. At Aura, for example, we’ve been trying to look beyond hard skills like expertise in computer engineering when hiring people. We pay more attention to interpersonal skills, diversity, working in teams, and matching communication styles.
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

What Great Parents and Great Leaders Have In Common

Last month I had the opportunity to interview one of my favorite authors, Angela Duckworth, on the Elevate Podcast. Duckworth is a professor at the Wharton School, CEO of Character Lab and the New York Times bestselling author of Grit. She’s the world’s top expert on the subject of grit, which she defines as the combination of passion and perseverance in pursuit of a long-term goal.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy