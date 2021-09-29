Texas high school football recruiting stock watch: Duncanville’s Colin Simmons earns first SEC offer
Few Class of 2024 prospects have made as big of an impact on the field or as much noise in recruiting circles as Duncanville hybrid linebacker Colin Simmons. Simmons has been one of the top sophomore standouts throughout Texas high school football during the first half of the regular season, and he’s stepped up as one of the Panthers’ most dependable, versatile defenders in his first year as a full-time varsity starter.scorebooklive.com
