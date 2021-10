I am a staunch backer of our men and women in blue. They put themselves in harm's way to keep our community safe, and unfortunately sometimes get a bad rap for reasons that are not at all their fault. Nothing makes their jobs tougher than when some criminal whack-a-doodle nutcase is running around acting like a police officer...with a diabolical plan to prey on peoples trust, or get their kicks somehow. It only makes the job of honest officers even harder, which is why Lubbock Police are now warning people about imposters.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO