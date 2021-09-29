62% of Restaurant Workers Have Suffered Emotional Abuse and Disrespect From Customers.
A recent study shows that 62% of restaurant workers have suffered emotional abuse and disrespect from customers. Reason being?– Slower service and mask requirements! 78% of workers are saying it’s taken a toll on their mental health over the past year. In fact, a lot of restaurants have started joining the “Please be kind campaign”, urging the public to be just that, when they go out for a bite.www.wnns.com
