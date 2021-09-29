Another week in the books and it took some late-game magic by the Green Bay Packers to get the win. In a contest where Green Bay controlled the 49ers, it took a time expiring field goal by Mason Crosby to seal the deal 30-28. The Packers are done celebrating however because week 4 is here and the Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to town. The Steelers are struggling this season at 1- 2 but nobody can be taken lightly in the NFL. Here’s week 4 Know the Foe: Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers.