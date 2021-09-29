CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Es Devlin-designed UK pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai revealed

By Henry Wong
Design Week
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 20m-high cone structure – made of cross laminated timbers – invites visitors to “donate words” which form a continuous poem. Es Devlin and a multi-disciplinary team have revealed the UK pavilion which will open at Expo 2020 Dubai this October. Expo 2020 was originally intended to commence in Dubai,...

www.designweek.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
businesstraveller.com

Emirates Pavilion ready to welcome visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai’s must-see aviation attraction is gearing up to open its doors to the public on October 1. Located in the Opportunity District, and within walking distance of the Al Wasl Dome, the Emirates Pavilion offers a glimpse into what is in store for the future of commercial aviation. Spotlighting and redefining the role of science and technology in the next 50 years of air travel, as it welcomes visitors to experience two floors of interactive multi-sensory installations.
MIDDLE EAST
ArchDaily

UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is a Stage for AI-Generated Collective Poems

UK’s contribution to Expo 2020 Dubai is a wooden sculptural structure that celebrates cultural diversity and collaboration, highlighting Britain as a meeting place of cultures and ideas. Created by artist and designer Es Devlin, the Poem Pavilion uses advanced machine learning algorithms to transform the input of visitors into collective poems. The latter can be read in illuminating displays on the façade, transforming the pavilion into the exhibit itself.
VISUAL ART
Dezeen

Santiago Calatrava tops UAE Pavilion at Dubai Expo with 28 opening wings

Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava has created a pavilion informed by the shape of a falcon's wing for the UAE at the Dubai Expo 2020, which opens today. Designed "as a symbol of the UAE's pioneering spirit", the host nation's pavilion stands near the centre of the expo site alongside the Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill-designed central Al Wasl Plaza.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Hawking
ArchDaily

Canadian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Reflects on Landscapes and Endangered Ecosystems

Designed by Toronto-based practice Moriyama & Teshima Architects and construction company ElisDon, the Canadian Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai aims to bridge the two cultures by echoing Canada’s landscapes and incorporating Arabic architectural elements with its wooden lattice facade a reference to the traditional Mashrabiya. Accompanying the pavilion is the art installation Traces created by Montréal-based firm KANVA, which brings a poetic reflection on the uncertainty of the future of ecosystems to the exhibition grounds.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Piyush Goyal to inaugurate India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 today

Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be inaugurating the India Pavilion on October 1 at Dubai Expo 2020. Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Dubai Expo 2020 will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months, said the Government of India statement.
INDIA
Dezeen

Carlo Ratti tops Italy Pavilion at Dubai Expo with trio of boats

Italian studio Carlo Ratti Associati has created a building that aims to investigate reusable materials and natural cooling for the Italy Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. Designed by Carlo Ratti Associati, architect Italo Rota, with architect Matteo Gatto and multidisciplinary studio F&M Ingegneria, the pavilion is topped with three boat hulls and surrounded by a curtain made from 70 kilometres of rope manufactured from recycled plastic.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Pavilions#Ai#Uk#British
The Jewish Press

Tourism Minister Razvozov to Open Israeli Pavilion at Dubai’s Expo 2020

The Israel Minister of Tourism, Yoel Razvozov, will open the Israeli Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 7, 2021. The Minister will be joined by the Ministry of Tourism Director-General Amir Halevi and other representatives from the Tourism Ministry who will hold a series of professional meetings with senior tourism industry officials in the UAE. The Israel Tourism Minister is expected to meet with his counterpart, to strengthen bilateral ties. Minister Razvozov will discuss cooperation in a range of areas, including, among others: encouraging investment, cooperation in the field of tourism, and marketing regional vacation packages, mainly for tourists from the East. Ministry officials will also hold a range of meetings with airline representatives about opening new routes into Israel and expanding existing routes.
MIDDLE EAST
ArchDaily

"Intelligence for Life": The Spanish Pavilion at the 2020 Expo Dubai

Under the motto of 'Intelligence for life', the Spanish Pavilion at the 2020 Expo in Dubai seeks to synthesize "our ingenuity, our creativity and our innovative capacity as essential tools to preserve life and biological diversity as well as to build a sustainable future". The architectural project entrusted to the studio Amann-Cánovas-Maruri is located in the "Sustainability" thematic area, close to what will undoubtedly be one of the largest meeting points: Al Wasl Square and the UAE Pavilion designed by Santiago Calatrava.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
Country
U.K.
Dezeen

Foster + Partners wraps Dubai Expo Mobility Pavilion in stainless steel fins

UK studio Foster + Partners has designed a trefoil-shaped pavilion to anchor the mobility district at the Dubai Expo. Named Alif after the first letter of the Arabic alphabet, the mobility pavilion stands at one of the main entrances to the site, which is marked by an Asif Khan-designed gateway. Its name was chosen to symbolise the start of the process of movement.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia Pavilion officially opens its doors to visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 4): Malaysia Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai officially celebrated its grand opening on Monday by showcasing its rainforest canopy pavilion. The 1,234.56 square metres net-zero carbon installation, themed “Energising Sustainability”, is aimed at presenting Malaysia's sustainable vision over the 26-week expo. Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk...
ASIA
Dezeen

Grimshaw tops Dubai Expo Sustainability Pavilion with giant "energy tree"

UK studio Grimshaw has designed a pavilion topped with a 135-metre-wide, solar-panel-covered canopy to anchor the sustainability district at the Dubai Expo. Named Terra, the pavilion stands at one of the main entrances to the site and generates all its own water and energy. Designed as the main permanent building...
WORLD
Dezeen

V8 Architects' Dutch Biotope pavilion generates water and food at Dubai Expo

Dutch practice V8 Architects has created a pavilion with its own enclosed water, energy and food system and a leave-no-trace philosophy as the Netherlands' contribution to Expo 2020 Dubai. Located in the Expo's sustainability district, the Dutch Biotope pavilion features an integrated water, energy and food system, with technology that...
WORLD
Dezeen

OOS turns Swiss Pavilion into giant mirror at Dubai Expo

Zürich-based architecture studio OOS has covered the front of the Swiss Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 with a giant mirror. Set alongside a giant red carpet, the pavilion is named Reflections and aims to make visitors think about the image of Switzerland. "The meaning lies in the reflection," explained Christoph...
WORLD
Design Week

Graphic design is helping UK basketball courts bounce back

Basketball is more popular than ever in the UK, but remains underfunded. Could graphic design provide an answer?. “A basketball court is a blank canvas,” Gareth Roberts says. “As long as the lines are on there, you can do pretty much anything.” Roberts is a basketball player turned designer – he used to play for England’s under 18 team before pursuing a career in packaging design. Four years ago, he founded Project in the Paint, with the aim of revamping local courts and engaging people with the sport. “Design impacts the way people react,” he adds. “And you can play on that knowledge with basketball.”
BASKETBALL
Derrick

Amid turmoil, Afghanistan pavilion arrives at Dubai's Expo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — When Afghanistan's president was killed in a Communist coup in 1978 and the country plunged into violent chaos, Mohammed Omer Rahimy bundled up his family’s treasures and fled to Vienna. More than 40 years later, amid yet another violent upheaval in his home country,...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy