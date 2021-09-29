POLICE IN KISKI TOWNSHIP LOOKING FOR STOLEN SIDE-BY-SIDE IN INDIANA COUNTY

Police in Kiskiminetas Township are looking for a stolen side-by-side that was seen in Indiana County. Kiski Township police say the 2018 lime green Wildcat side-by-side was allegedly taken from a home in the township by 35-year-old Jacob Penrose of Clarksburg and 37-year-old Joseph Wissinger of Clune in the early morning hours of September 16th. Since that time, the side by side has been seen in operation in various parts of southwest Indiana County with Penrose allegedly driving it.