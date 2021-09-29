CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

African AmericanaFest: A Q&A Debrief With Marcus K. Dowling

By WMOT
wmot.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe movement to fully incorporate (or more accurately re-incorporate) African American artistry and influence in the realms of country music and Americana accelerated palpably during the 2020 pandemic. While artists of color have become more integral to AmericanaFest since about 2015, conversations last year shifted to matters of equity in the business, including jobs at music companies and representation wherever decisions about the genres' trajectory are made. The Americana Music Association has tried to be proactive, diversifying its Lifetime Achievement Award winners, programming a wider array of music and launching a Diversity & Inclusion Committee as part of its board, among other developments.

www.wmot.org

