The English cast for Shin Megami Tensei V has been revealed in a new trailer

By Stefan L
TheSixthAxis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus has released a new trailer revealing Shin Megami Tensei V’s cast of English language voice actors. Withjust a little while to go before the game’s 12th November release date for Nintendo Switch, it’s another little preview of what the game will be like to play. This is a major...

