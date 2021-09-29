Former FSW employee sentenced to more than 3 years for $87,000 fraud

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A former administrative assistant at Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School was sentenced to 40 months in prison after she was found guilty in an $87,000 scheme at the school.

Lisa Ann Betz, 61, of Fort Myers was charged with First Degree Scheme to Defraud.

Betz worked as the Administrative Assistant and Coordinator of High School Operations at the school, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

She was accused of stealing from the school and students. Betz was ordered to make full restitution of $87,484.68, court documents show.

The 61-year-old was arrested last January after investigators discovered she had collected the money over a 5-year period between 2014 and 2019 for various events and failed to deposit the funds.

Court records show Betz deposited more than $70,000 in ‘unexplained cash’ into her personal bank account around the same time period.

The investigation also uncovered that checks from school vendors had been deposited into her personal account.

Betz allegedly asked students to pay for various club fees in cash and make payments directly to her. The accounts were governed by the high school and college without their knowledge that the money was being misappropriated, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

The initial report was referred to the State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit by the Florida Southwestern State College Police Department.

The State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit investigated the case and Betz was arrested after she had already resigned her position from the school.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took Betz into custody Jan. 28.