Community theatre is at its finest when the Highland Park Players take the stage for “Matilda The Musical!” at the Northbrook Theatre, in Northbrook, Illinois. This award-winning play based on Roald Dahl’s dark story about child abuse among the poorer classes in London is filled with great music and forces us in the audience to come to grips with conflicting emotions. It definitely does not sugarcoat childhood, and I found myself asking throughout: Do we really want our children to watch such a gruesome story unfold? But evil and meanness is very much a part of our world and theirs, and a tale such as this one can be cathartic for those young people whose home lives are far from ideal and where they are treated like trash by those in authority who should know much better. The show features heartfelt songs, beginning with the opening number “Miracle” when we learn that some children are loved and wanted while others are not. This song frames the tale and injects the idea of magic into a story that becomes more of a fairy tale. But the biggest magic of all is the quality of the acting and singing by the HPP child performers.

NORTHBROOK, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO