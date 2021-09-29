Pirates tame the Tigers at home

The Detroit Tigers played their last home game of the season yesterday, and even though there wasn't much on the line, things definitely got intense. The Tigers were trailing the White Sox most of the game until mounting a comeback in the 8th inning. After making it a one run game, Detroit had hopes of shutting the Sox down in the top of the 9th and pulling out a great win to close out their home season. Instead, tempers flared due to a hit batter and a hard slide, and the benches cleared for an old school basebrawl.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO