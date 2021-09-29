Shipwrecked expansion decision delayed until special meeting

After long deliberations on Tuesday night, the Egg Harbor Plan Commission tabled the expansion plans for Shipwrecked Brew Pub until next month. Shipwrecked is looking to add an outdoor beer garden south of the current building downtown. Village Administrator Megan Sawyer says the over three-hour meeting addressed a Conditional Unit Permit and a Special Development District Relief Hearing. The Plan Commission added a condition relative to the seating capacity, but a consensus could not be agreed upon by the committee so the matter was tabled until October 13 for a special meeting at 6 pm.