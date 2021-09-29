The Book of Boba Fett

A TV adaptation of the late Sue Grafton's million-selling Kinsey Millhone mystery novels, a prospect the author once swore she would return from the dead to prevent, is now the works.A+E Studios announced this week that it had acquired rights to Grafton's alphabet series, with such titles as “A Is for Alibi” and “E Is for Evidence.” Grafton completed 25 Millhone books, through “Y Is for Yesterday,” but died in 2017 before she could write a story for Z.“Sue Grafton is the ultimate storyteller who spent decades entertaining readers through her rich characters and spellbinding mysteries,” Barry Jossen, president...
