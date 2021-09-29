CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Gets December Date on Disney+. Disney+ will expand its Star Wars universe in December. The streamer has set a Dec. 29 premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian that follows the bounty hunter…

www.hollywoodreporter.com

wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Sets December Premiere Date on Disney Plus

“The Book of Boba Fett” officially has a premiere date on Disney Plus. The “Mandalorian” spinoff will debut on Dec. 29. The show was first teased following the conclusion of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 finale. More from Variety. In the series, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian Composer Ludwig Goransson to Score The Book of Boba Fett

Fans have been looking forward to seeing the upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett ever since it was teased at the post-credits scene of the second season finale of The Mandalorian. While the exact plot details are still scarce, we now learn that one key crew member from The Mandalorian will also work on the series.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

The Book of Boba Fett: Mandalorian Spinoff Sets December Launch on Disney+

The Book of Boba Fett will finally see the light of day in December. Disney+ announced today that the new Lucasfilm series teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian will premiere on Wednesday, December 29, exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ also debuted...
TV & VIDEOS
piratesandprincesses.net

Star Wars Has Announced ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Disney+ Release Date

Today we finally have a release date for the Disney+ ‘Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.’ Many people have been waiting to see when it will release and they just squeak by a 2021 release date. The official date is December 29, 2021. A new poster was also released:
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett gets a poster, premiere date and synopsis

The Mandalorian is taking a break this year, but fear not Star Wars fans as Disney+ is still set to take us to the galaxy far, far away with the spinoff series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, and today has brought us a poster and synopsis for the show, along with a premiere date of December 29th.
MOVIES
411mania.com

The Book of Boba Fett Debuts December 29 on Disney+, New Poster Released

Star Wars can relax a little and start making their post-Christmas plans on when they can watch the next live-action TV miniseries. Per Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios, The Book of Boba Fett will make its Disney+ debut on Wednesday, December 29. A new key art poster was also released for the series, which you can check out below.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max Commissions First Finnish Original Series (Exclusive)

HBO Max has commissioned its first Finnish original, giving a straight-to-season order for a six-part drama with the working title ID. Created by Mia Ylönen and Aleksi Bardy of production group Helsinki-Filmi, the new crime drama revolves around Emma, a Finnish art fraud investigator who goes undercover to infiltrate an auction house in Stockholm and investigate the firm’s connection to a notorious money launderer known as “Blanko.” As part of her cover, the calm, professional Emma takes on the identity of Annika, a hot-headed socialite known for her wild party lifestyle. But taking on this new persona forces Emma to confront memories...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Jumps Into Holiday Season With Teaser for ‘A Boy Called Christmas’

Netflix is already prepared for the holiday season. The streaming platform released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday feature, A Boy Called Christmas, starring Maggie Smith, Henry Lawfull, and Kristen Wiig.  The fantasy film, which stems from Matt Haig’s 2015 novel of the same name, follows a young boy named Nikolas, played by newcomer Lawfull. In this reimagining of the tale of Father Christmas, Nikolas sets off on a journey to find his father who is searching for a village of elves called Elfhelm.  He has a reindeer named Blitzen and a pet mouse to accompany him on his...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Black Widow,’ The Muppets and ‘LEGO Star Wars’

It’s a busy month at Disney+, especially for familiar characters enjoying Halloween-themed adventures (sometimes in a galaxy far, far away). October also sees the arrival of a big MCU title, a documentary about a pioneering explorer, and some peeks behind the Disney curtain. But first, can The Force stand up to things that go bump in the night? Buy:Disney Bundle Ad-Free Dealat$13.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13 (with ads). The ad-free Disney...
MOVIES
The Independent

Sue Grafton's alphabet novels headed to television

A TV adaptation of the late Sue Grafton's million-selling Kinsey Millhone mystery novels, a prospect the author once swore she would return from the dead to prevent, is now the works.A+E Studios announced this week that it had acquired rights to Grafton's alphabet series, with such titles as “A Is for Alibi” and “E Is for Evidence.” Grafton completed 25 Millhone books, through “Y Is for Yesterday,” but died in 2017 before she could write a story for Z.“Sue Grafton is the ultimate storyteller who spent decades entertaining readers through her rich characters and spellbinding mysteries,” Barry Jossen, president...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Black Widow’ Will Be Available To Stream on Disney Plus This Week

Disney Plus announced that Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers beginning Wednesday. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, who reprises the role of Black Widow, the action feature stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed, Kevin Feige produced and Eric Pearson penned the screenplay. The film unravels the mystery of Natasha Romanoff’s past and her path to becoming the spy and assassin she is today. “Black Widow” opened on July 9 after several postponements and was the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to open in theaters in two years. It was...
TV & VIDEOS
Hollywood Reporter

The Americans

Steve Carell to Star in FX Comedy From ‘The Americans’ Duo. The Americans showrunners are back at FX, and they’re bringing Steve Carell with them. The Disney-owned basic cable network has handed out a 10-episode order for a half-hour limited series called…. Rob Yang Signs with APA (Exclusive) Rob Yang,...
TV & VIDEOS
Hollywood Reporter

Cruel Intentions

‘Cruel Intentions’ Update in the Works at Amazon’s IMDb TV. Cruel Intentions is getting the TV treatment, again. Five years after NBC passed on a sequel to the 1999 hit from the film’s original writer-director, Amazon’s IMDb TV is developing a…
TV SERIES
Variety

Amazon, Netflix Spanish Horror Originals ‘Historias Para no Dormir,’ ‘El Páramo’ Get Trailers, Release Dates – Global Bulletin

SPANISH HORROR Two of Spain’s highest-profile upcoming horror titles got release dates and trailers today, David Casademunt’s “El páramo” (formerly “La bestia”) at Netflix and Amazon Prime Video’s horror anthology “Historias para no dormir.” Amazon Prime Video and Spanish broadcaster RTVE’s reboot of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador’s legendary Spanish horror anthology series “Historias para no dormir” will hit the streaming platform on Nov. 5. The series features terrifying episodes directed several of Spain’s biggest genre filmmakers including Oscar-nominee Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“Mother,” “Riot Police”), “Rec” co-writer-director Paco Plaza, “The Bride” director and co-writer Paula Ortiz and Sitges European Fantasy Film Grand Prize-winner Rodrigo Cortés...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES

