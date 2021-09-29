CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

How companies can bolster employees’ psychological safety

By Patrick Thelen
prdaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic our world has endured over the past year and a half has dramatically transformed our lives. Not surprisingly, people are experiencing emotions such as outrage, anger, sadness, depression, emptiness, frustration, helplessness, and fear. The emotional stress caused by this reality has, without any doubt, played a role in bringing mental health and psychological well-being to the forefront of the conversation.

www.prdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carol Lennox

Parenting Psychology Research Reports How Harmful Spanking is to Children

Child crying with face covered.Photo by Ksenia Makagonova. As a therapist, a parent, and an educator, I have always been against spanking children. And in all of those roles, I’ve had heated disagreements with the proponents of spanking. Including my own parent when my son was little. Actual studies reporting the negative affects of corporal punishment have only been widely available starting in the 2000s, although there are even earlier ones.
Thrive Global

How Looking Beyond Psychology Can Save Your Life

About 10 years ago, I was struggling. I had experienced years of anxiety and was in and out of an 8-year bulimia habit. I also happened to be trained as a psychologist, helping others with their struggles but never finding the sort of deep-enough, lasting-enough freedom from my own issues I hoped was possible.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Good News Network

Study Finds Small Acts of Kindness Can Bolster Students’ Health and Wellness

A small act of kindness can go a long way, say researchers, towards bolstering student health and wellness. Dr. John-Tyler Binfet and Dr. Sally Stewart at the University of British Columbia recently published a study that explores how the inclusion of a kindness assignment in an undergraduate course impacted student perceptions of themselves, their peers, and their campus.
benefitspro.com

How AI can help manage employee health in a hybrid working world

Employers have seen enormous growth in innovative employee health and wellness programs aimed at a variety of goals, from improving employee fitness and managing chronic conditions to supporting value-based care models that carefully measure employee health outcomes. But despite this diversity of wellness offerings, health plans aiming to engage with member employees still face obstacles—whether in efficiently signing up new participants or keeping employees active in wellness programs.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychological Safety#Mental Health Issues
Psych Centra

Treating Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is primarily diagnosed in children — but adults can have it, too. Anyone can have feelings of negativity and hostility occasionally, especially when life presents setbacks. However, for some people, the urge to be oppositional happens more often than usual. Someone who has trouble containing their...
KIDS
The 74

Supporting Students' Mental Health as they Return to Class, and Beyond

For many young people, going back to school has not been easy — and it is happening at a time when rates of depression, anxiety and substance abuse have risen dramatically. The consequences may be felt by young people and their communities for years to come. Profound, long-lasting mental health effects will disproportionately impact youths […]
MENTAL HEALTH
psychreg.org

How Psychological Capital Impacts Well-Being at Work

In 2016, the United Nations published its sustainable development goals (SDGs) which marked a shift towards an aspirational, people-centred and globally focused development agenda. The SDGs highlighted 17 areas that require urgent action, including wellbeing and healthy-living, decent work, and inclusiveness. While in the past well-being and good health tended...
HEALTH
Telegraph

Six signs you could be suffering from a midlife mental health crisis

How do you know if you’re experiencing a midlife mental health crisis? Research from January suggests middle age is the worst period for mental ill-health, with a double whammy of increased responsibility at home and work combining to make us more stressed. Between one in six and one in five of both baby boomers and generation X-ers suffered mental ill-health at the age of 50 according to a study by University College London. This represented a far higher proportion than at any other point in their lives.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Thrive Global

How art can help employees to feel valued

William James (1869 – 1910), said to be the Father of American Psychology proclaimed that, “The deepest principle of Human Nature is the craving to be appreciated.”. This fundamental principle permeates so many of our experiences, yielding both positive and negative results depending at which end of the gratitude scale we find ourselves. When someone expresses gratitude towards us, according to psychiatric counsellor Madhuleena Roy Chowdhury, we experience surges in “serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine… which enhance our mood immediately, making us feel happy.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

4 Tips for Saying No to a Narcissist

The way you say No to a narcissist can make a big difference. It helps to be persistent and not waver once you have made your decision. It helps to be prepared for their possible insults, complaints, and specific objections, so you know what you want to say back. It...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Natural infection versus vaccination: Differences in COVID antibody responses emerge

Hope for a future without fear of COVID-19 comes down to circulating antibodies and memory B cells. Unlike circulating antibodies, which peak soon after vaccination or infection only to fade a few months later, memory B cells can stick around to prevent severe disease for decades. And they evolve over time, learning to produce successively more potent "memory antibodies" that are better at neutralizing the virus and more capable of adapting to variants.
SCIENCE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Brace yourself for a mass exodus of employees

Restaurants struggling to hold onto their employees are about to hit by a major setback, according to new research. A survey of 13,659 wage earners by the online job marketplace Joblist revealed that 58% of restaurant and hotel employees intend to quit their jobs by the end of the year, stoking what the researchers have dubbed The Great Resignation.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BBC

Seven people may have brought Covid-19 into NI, experts say

Seven people who were exposed to Covid-19 but had neither symptoms nor were infectious may have brought the virus into Northern Ireland on 1 March 2020. Researchers at Queen's University Belfast suggest it took about 9.6 days for someone exposed to Covid to develop symptoms and become infectious. They said...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy