How companies can bolster employees’ psychological safety

How do you know if you’re experiencing a midlife mental health crisis? Research from January suggests middle age is the worst period for mental ill-health, with a double whammy of increased responsibility at home and work combining to make us more stressed. Between one in six and one in five of both baby boomers and generation X-ers suffered mental ill-health at the age of 50 according to a study by University College London. This represented a far higher proportion than at any other point in their lives.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO