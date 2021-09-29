Best Shots review: Inferno #1 pulls no punches to set up the perfect ending to Hickman's X-Men
Jonathan Hickman's influence over the X-line cannot be overstated, but his approach has been so much different than so many of the comics auteur runs we've seen in the past. Instead of keeping a tight hold on the line, he's allowed a cadre of talented creators to stretch and expand the X-Men franchise in many different directions. But the publication of House of X and Powers of X did create a roadmap for Hickman's larger vision.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0