Best Shots review: Inferno #1 pulls no punches to set up the perfect ending to Hickman's X-Men

By Pierce Lydon
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jonathan Hickman's influence over the X-line cannot be overstated, but his approach has been so much different than so many of the comics auteur runs we've seen in the past. Instead of keeping a tight hold on the line, he's allowed a cadre of talented creators to stretch and expand the X-Men franchise in many different directions. But the publication of House of X and Powers of X did create a roadmap for Hickman's larger vision.

Two years ago, in Jonathan Hickman’s House of X #1, a few words transformed Marvel’s X-Men comics: “While you slept, the world changed.” In the Dawn of X, the X-Men cemented their island, Krakoa, as a nation-haven for mutantkind. In the follow-up event X of Swords, they reunited with their lost brethren, and the recent Hellfire Gala established Mars as Planet Arrakko, placing the X-Men on a galactic stage.
Inferno stands to become yet another era-defining X-Men book

