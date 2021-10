Qatar Airways put a brave face on a record US $4.1 billion loss for the 2020/21 financial year as it released its annual report on Monday. Losses at the Doha-based airline more than doubled on the $1.9 billion loss it recorded in the first year of the pandemic, a result the government-owned airline had partly blamed on a major diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia and several of its Gulf neighbours that has now been largely resolved.

