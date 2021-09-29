The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Brings Out Some Pumpkin Spice For The Fall

Ahead of Día de Muertos, the Air Jordan 1 Mid “SiEMPRE Familia” has surfaced via official images. Akin to other propositions under the NIKE, Inc. banner, the upcoming sneakers draw inspiration from the imagery surrounding the “Day of the Dead” celebration popular in Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries between November 1st and 2nd. A predominantly black color palette across the retro’s upper allows for animal and spirit-related graphics and detailing to revel in the spotlight, but not without boasting a jaguar-like pattern across various overlays and underlays. (Toe boxes are complemented by teeth!) Profile swooshes are reimagined as feathered-arrows, while “Wings” insignias on the Air Jordan 1-variant are animated in vibrant green, yellow and red likely informed by alebrijes, winged fantastical creatures. Elsewhere, traditional iconography appears on the lateral heel, as well as on the sock-liner and shoe box. “SiEMPRE Familia” messaging serves as a reminder that family is always a constant, even in the afterlife.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO