Lockdown in place at Oshawa school

CHICAGO (CBS) — A “hold in place and teach” lockdown was lifted at Huntley High School on Wednesday afternoon, after police investigated reports of a weapon brought to school, and found no threat. Huntley Police said the school was placed on a “hold in place and teach” lockdown around 1:45 p.m., in response to a report of someone bringing a weapon to campus. Students, staff, and parents were not allowed to enter or leave campus while police investigated, and students were kept at school past their normal dismissal time. After a search of the school determined there was no safety threat to students or staff, school was dismissed around 3:15 p.m., and students were allowed to go home “via a staggered release with increased police presence,” police said. During the lockdown at Huntley High School, nearby Leggee Elementary School was placed on “secure the building and teach status,” meaning students were able to move about the building while the investigation at Huntley High School was underway. Leggee students also were dismissed for the day when police gave the all clear at Huntley High School.

HUNTLEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO