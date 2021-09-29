CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockdown in place at Oshawa school

thebrockvoice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have responded to GL Roberts in Oshawa following a report of a student with a knife. According to a social media post from the DRPS, the school has been locked down. “There are no reported injuries and officers have apprehended a distraught student. There are no safety concerns at this time,” the post reads.

